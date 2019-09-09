South Africa arrives in Dharamshala for 1st T20I game

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Ahead of the first T20I game of the three-match series against India, the South African team arrived here on Monday.

Proteas will also play a three-match Test series, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship and as many ODIs against the home side.



India's squad for 3 T20Is are Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, and Navdeep Saini.

Proteas squad for three-match T20I series against India include Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, and George Linde.

South Africa will play their first match after their dismal performance in the ICC Men's World Cup which concluded on July 14.

The first T20I between India and South Africa will take place on September 15 in Dharamsala. (ANI)

