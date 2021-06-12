South Africa have Windies on the mat after de Kock ton

St Lucia, June 12 (IANS) South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock hit an unbeaten 141 to hand his team a strong first-innings lead on the second day of the first Test against West Indies who, with just six second-innings wickets remaining, are still 143 runs adrift and look set for an innings defeat.

Pace bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje took two wickets each as they reduced West Indies to 82 for four at stumps on second day after de Kock's 170-ball knock had taken Proteas to 322 in first innings. West Indies had been dismissed for 97 in first innings on the first day.

The left-handed wicket-keeper batsman hammered seven sixes and 12 fours in his knock after half of the Proteas side was back in the pavilion with just 162 on the scoreboard.

The 28-year-old from Johannesburg had walked in after the fall of third wicket. Although none of his fellow batsmen could script a partnership with him, he found company in all-rounder Wiaam Mulder as the two added 53 runs for the sixth wicket.

After Mulder, Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada were dismissed in quick succession, de Kock added 79 for the ninth wicket with Nortje (7 off 29). He farmed the strike and went for the big hits. Aiden Markram, who made 60 on the first day, and Rassie van der Dussen, with 46, were the next highest scorers.

The 79 runs for the ninth wicket came in just over 12 overs.

Jason Holder, with four for 75, was the most successful bowler for the Caribbean side.

Windies were then reduced to 51 for four before Roston Chase (21 off 71) and Jermaine Blackwood (10 off 27) stemmed the rot with an unbeaten 31-run partnership in 12.2 overs.

Brief scores: West Indies 97 all out and 82/4 vs South Africa 322 all out in 96.5 overs (Q de Kock 141 not out, A Markram 60, R van der Dussen 46, J Holder 4/75, J Seales 3/75)

--IANS

kh/