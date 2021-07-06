South Africa pacer Sisanda Magala ruled out of Ireland tour

Dublin [Ireland], July 6 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday confirmed that Sisanda Magala has been ruled out of the upcoming tour to Ireland after suffering an injury to his left ankle.



"The projected recovery time is three to four weeks. Beuran Hendricks has been retained from the West Indies tour," CSA said in an official statement.

The team has arrived safely in Dublin for their historic, maiden, full white-ball tour of the country, which runs from July 11 to 24.

It comprises three ODIs and three T20 International matches in Dublin and Belfast respectively.

South Africa recently defeated West Indies 3-2 in the five-match T20I series after Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram played quality knocks in the series decider.

Before the T20I series, South Africa had defeated the Windies in the two-match Test series as well.

Updated Proteas squad to Ireland: Temba Bavuma (captain, Central Gauteng Lions), Quinton de Kock (Northerns), Bjorn Fortuin (Central Gauteng Lions), Beuran Hendricks (Western Province), Reeza Hendricks (Central Gauteng Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Northerns), George Linde (Western Province), Keshav Maharaj (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Janneman Malan (Boland), Aiden Markram (Northerns), David Miller (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Wiaan Mulder (Central Gauteng Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Northerns), Anrich Nortje (Eastern Province), Andile Phehlukwayo (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Kagiso Rabada (Central Gauteng Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Northerns), Rassie van der Dussen (Central Gauteng Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province), Lizaad Williams (Northerns). (ANI)

