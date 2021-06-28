South Africa strike back to level T20I series against West Indies

Chasing a score of 166/7 in 20 overs, West Indies came up short with opener Andre Fletcher (35) and Fabian Allen (34) being the leading scorers.

St George's (Grenada), June 28 (IANS) West Indies batsmen couldn't replicate the batting heroics of the opening T20I on June 26 and lost the second game of the five-match series against South Africa by 16 runs at the Grenada National Stadium here.

The home team could finally manage 150/9 as the Proteas clawed back from a demoralising eight-wicket loss in the first match to level the series 1-1.

Fletcher, playing on his home ground, batted deep and was the sixth batsman to be dismissed after he faced 36 balls and hit two fours and a six.

Allen made his career-best score which came off just 12 balls and included five towering sixes. With 36 needed off the last over, he blasted the first two balls over the rope on the leg side to give the West Indies a glimmer of hope.

Two balls later he smashed another maximum -- flat and hard at head-height over long-on -- but perished the next delivery which sealed the victory for the visitors.

South African left-arm spinner George Linde ended with figures of 2/19.

Earlier, West Indies left-arm pacer Obed McCoy claimed three wickets to restrict South Africa's scoring after a fast start. Playing just his seventh match at this level, the 24-year-old had a career-best 3/25 off his four overs.

The two teams return to the same venue on June 29 for the third match.

Brief scores: South Africa 166/7 in 20 overs (R. Hendricks 42, T. Bavum 46; K. Sinclair 2/23, O. McCoy 3/25) beat West Indies 150/9 in 20 overs (E. Lewis 21, A. Fletcher 35, F. Allen 34; K. Rabada 3/37, G. Linde 2/19) by 16 runs.

