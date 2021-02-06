South Africa struggle to 188/7 at lunch on Day 2 of second Test

Rawalpindi, Feb 6 (IANS) South Africa struggled to 188 for seven in the first session of the third day of the second Test as Pakistan put themselves in a position to take important lead. They are trailing Pakistan by 84 runs.

The Babar Azam-led side had scored 272 in the first innings.

The Proteas, touring Pakistan for the first time since 2007, resumed at 106 for four and lost the wicket of Quinton de Kock early with the addition of just eight more runs.