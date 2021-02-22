South Africa T20 Challenge: Imperial Lions win rain affected game

The Proteas seamer claimed a miserly two for seven in three exceptional overs as the Centurion-based team was restricted to 112 for eight wickets in pursuit of 131 from 15 overs. There were also two wickets each for Bjorn Fortuin (2/21) and Dwaine Pretorius (2/29), the Titans just not allowed to gain any rhythm during their chase.

Durban, Feb 22 (IANS) Beuran Hendricks led a dominant bowling performance to help the Imperial Lions beat their Jukskei rivals, the Momentum Multiply Titans, in their high-profile Betway T20 Challenge derby in Durban with an 18-run win on the Duckworth/Lewis Method on Monday.

The Lions batted first after winning the toss and reached 124 for four in 16.2 overs when rain brought a premature end to their innings.

The Johannesburg-based side had Reeza Hendricks (39) and Rassie van der Dussen (37 not out) to thank for getting them to that position after a wicket each for Simon Harmer, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams (all 1/19) and Tabraiz Shamsi (1/24) at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium. Paceman Ngidi's dismissal of Dwaine Pretorius raised his 100th T20 wicket in his 73rd match in the format.

Rain then denied Wandile Gwavu's side the chance of a strong finish, with their total revised to 131.

The Titans' chase began fairly as they reached 41 for two in the sixth over, before the wheels came off -- the early wickets to fall being Henry Davids (3) and Aiden Markram (8).

They then lost four wickets for 14 runs to slump woefully to 55 for six, Fortuin landing two of those blows.

Junior Dala (21), Simon Harmer (17) and Williams (11 not out) at least denied the Lions the satisfaction of a bonus point, although the Titans did end with their joint-lowest score in the fixture.

It was also a first loss of the campaign for Mandla Mashimbyi's side, with their rivals making it two wins from two.

