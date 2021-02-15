South Africa to tour Ireland in July

Cape Town [South Africa], February 15 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday confirmed that the Proteas will embark on a historic first full limited-overs tour of Ireland in July 2021.



The matches are scheduled to be played as from July 11-25 and will comprise of three ODIs that will form part of the ICC's Cricket World Cup Super League (CWCSL) programme, and three T20Is, with the games played in Malahide and Stormont.

It is the first time the Proteas will tour Ireland for more than one game, with their only other visit being in June 2007 when they played an ODI in Belfast.

"We are extremely pleased to have finalised the dates as quickly as we have and for that we would like to thank Cricket Ireland for their cooperation and willingness to adapt the tour schedule as we continue to finalize our winter programme," commented CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith.

"The tour marks a significant new chapter in our history as we visit one of the fast-developing cricket nations for a six-match tour. Ireland have showed themselves to be highly competitive adversaries in recent years, with growing profile in the world game. It will also offer our players further international action in unfamiliar conditions, so we are looking forward to the contest," he added.

Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland, added: "Given the significant changes to the Future Tours Programme due to the postponement of home series' from 2020 - and all other countries having to reschedule fixtures over the period 2020-2023 - it has truly been a jigsaw puzzle for world cricket administrators to try to make the pieces fit.

"We look forward to the season ahead and thank our touring opponents for working with us on this restructured season. For our senior men, there are six World Cup Super League matches included in the schedule, in which we welcome back South Africa who last played here 14 years ago."

The Proteas have played and beaten Ireland in five ODIs over the years, including meetings at the 2007, 2011 and 2015 ICC Cricket World Cups. Their last showdown was during a one-match tour to South Africa by the Irish in 2016. (ANI)

