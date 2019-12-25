South Africa U19 team practice ahead of one-day against India

East London [South Africa], Dec 25 (ANI): Ahead of the first game of the three-match one-day series, South Africa U19 side spent some time in the training session on Wednesday.

Indian side are currently on a tour to acclimatise with the South African conditions ahead of the next year U19 World Cup.

"A Christmas morning training session for some of the #SAu19s players ahead of their Boxing Day clash against India at Buffalo Park. #FutureStars #SAvIND," Cricket South Africa tweeted.The performance of the Men in blues will be highly monitored before contesting in the pinnacle of cricket.The team will be lead by Priyam Garg, who was bought by the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.9 crore, and the side had a balanced squad. Yashasvi Jaiswal is also part of the team, he was purchased by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.4 crore.This series will be followed by a Quadrangular Series featuring South Africa U19, India U19, Zimbabwe U19, and New Zealand U19.India U19 squad for the tour of South Africa: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Priyam Garg (Captain), Dhruv Chand Jurel (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shashwat Rawat, Divyansh Joshi, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wicket-keeper), Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil, CTL Rakshan.The first one-day will be played at Buffalo Park on December 26. (ANI)