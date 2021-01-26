South Africa women beat Pakistan, complete 3-0 series win

Fast bowler Ismail claimed three for 22, fellow seamer Khaka took three for 29 and captain Luus nabbed her 100th wicket for South Africa with her three wickets for 35.

Durban, Jan 26 (IANS) Three-wicket hauls by Shabnim Ismail, Sune Luus and Ayabonga Khaka helped South Africa women complete a 32-run win over Pakistan in the third and final One-day International (ODI) and with it seal a 3-0 series whitewash at the Kingsmead here on Tuesday.

Those strikes ensured the hosts defended 201 by restricting the tourists to 169, and in the process secured their biggest win of the three-match contest.

It was also South Africa women's sixth consecutive ODI win after they overcame New Zealand by the same margin when they toured that country last year.

Victory was not as comfortable as it could have been, however, after the home side again threw away a good start with the bat before being all out on the final ball of the innings.

After they lost the toss and were put in to bat for the third time in the series, star openers Laura Wolvaardt (58 off 72 balls, 9 fours) and Lizelle Lee (49) impressed with an opening stand of 79.

The solid start continued even after the departure of the latter as the home side progressed to 124 for one in the 28th over.

But they then threw away that solid foundation by losing their remaining nine wickets for just 77 as medium-pacer Diana Baig ran riot with four for 30.

Only Trisha Chetty among the middle and lower-order managed to hang around with her 34 proving key to lifting the South Africans beyond the 200-run mark.

From there, though, it was one-way traffic in favour of the home bowlers.

Ismail took out Nahida Khan (3) and Omaima Sohail (2) in the third and fifth overs respectively to leave Pakistan on 12 for two early on.

Captain Javeria Khan (33) and Kainat Imtiaz (16) rebuilt the innings, before both were removed by Luus's spin. Luus then went on to reach her century of wickets by getting rid of Nida Dar (14).

Another spell of consolidation between Sidra Nawaz (25) and Aliya Riaz (27) took the visitors to 112 for five, but the ruthless Ismail and Khaka ran through the lower order and tail to seal a comfortable win - Pakistan bowled out in 48 overs.

The two sides will now play a three-match T20 International Series starting on Friday.

Brief scores: South Africa women 201 all out in 50 overs (L Wolvaardt 58, Lizelle Lee 49, T Chetty 34, D Baig 4/30) beat Pakistan women: 169 all out in 48 overs (J Khan 33, S Luus 3/35, A Khaka 3/29, S Ismail 3/22) by 32 runs

