South Africa women's team to tour West Indies for three T20Is, five ODIs

Cape Town [South Africa], August 10 (ANI): Cricket South Africa on Tuesday announced that the women's team will tour West Indies for three T20Is and five ODIs, beginning August 31.



Both the T20I and ODIs will take place in Antigua with the Sir Viv Richards Cricket Ground the host venue for the T20 segment of the tour as well as the final two ODIs. Three ODIs will take place at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

This important outbound tour will serve as vital preparation for the Proteas Women in the lead-up to next year's Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

The Proteas have enjoyed great success in recent times and will be hoping to continue their rich form against a formidable West Indies side that has just come from a comfortable series win against their Pakistan counterparts.

Proteas Head coach Hilton Moreeng said: "It's fantastic to be able to announce our schedule to the West Indies, a timely coming back for us to competitive cricket after a lengthy period without game time."

"Every ODI series for us carries even more weight as we have our sights firmly set on the cricket showpiece that will be taking place next year, and I believe it is just as important for our hosts as they strive towards qualification for the ICC Women's World Cup. The three T20Is at the beginning of the tour present another welcome opportunity for the players to challenge their skills on the international stage in the build-up to the ODIs and also a good test for us to see how far we are in terms of match readiness," he added. (ANI)

