South African pace bowler Anrich Nortje ruled out of India Test series

Johannesburg: South African pace bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against India beginning with the Boxing Day game at SuperSport Park on December 26.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) posted a squad update on twitter on Tuesday, saying, "Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the 3-match #BetwayTestSeries due to a persistent injury (Ambulance symbol)."