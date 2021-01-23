South African women beat Pak in 2nd ODI, take unbeatable 2-0 lead

Marizanne Kapp scored her ninth ODI half-century and took three wickets to help the Proteas beat Pakistan and jolt their Black Day ODI on a positive note in what promises to be a thrilling marque event for the side.

Durban, Jan 23 (IANS) South Africa produced a fighting performance with the ball to edge out Pakistan women by 14 runs in a nail-biting second One-Day International (ODI) at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium here on Saturday to earn an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Pakistan captain Javeria Khan won the toss and elected to field and South African batters reacted with a score of 252/7, with Kapp sparkling with a well-played 68 off 45 balls.

The other Proteas batters managed to get starts, however, failed to convert after a reasonable start for the openers who managed a partnership of 52 runs. Laura Wolvaardt was the first to fall cheaply for 27 off 34 balls with a run out after a miscommunication with her opening partner Lizelle Lee. The third wicket partnership of Lara Goodall and Lee managed to add 37 until Lee was caught behind off the bowling of Sadia Iqbal.

After Lee's dismissal, Goodall and Sune Luus went on a rebuilding mission and they put together a partnership of 52 that left a foundation for the resolute Kapp.

The all-rounder arrived at the crease with the score on 141/4 after 34 overs and was instrumental in the Proteas posting an imposing 252/7 batting first on a rather slow Kingsmead wicket.

Pakistan Women could only muster 239/8 with the duo of Nida Dar and Aliya Riaz with a record fifth wicket stand of 111 runs. Unfortunately for the visitors the stand between Dar and Riaz was not enough to secure victory as the hosts fought back with the ball.

Ayabonga Khaka made a welcome return as she was the standout bowler with figures of 4/43 while Kapp came through with the ball as she picked key three wickets.

Apart from the middle order duo with the record stand and Omaima Sohail (41 off 33), no other batter was able to convert their knocks for the visitors.

The hosts will take more positives from their two games given this was their fifth consecutive win and will want to continue on that winning streak.

Pakistan on the other hand will be aware they have plenty of work to do in the 50-over format after being surpassed by the Proteas outfit missing captain Dane van Niekerk and Chloe Tryon.

The last ODI match of the series will be played on Tuesday.

