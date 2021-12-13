South Africa's Quinton De Kock to miss part of India Test series: Report

Johannesburg, Dec 13 (IANS) South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock could miss the second and third Test matches against India as his wife is expected to give birth in early January, which could rule him out of the series.

South Africa's selection convener Victor Mpitsang confirmed to ESPN Cricinfo on Monday that he expects de Kock "to miss the last Test", which will leave the team without their wicketkeeper and key lower-middle-order batter.