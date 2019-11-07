South Sudan women's football team set to make int'l debut

Juba, Nov 7 (IANS) South Sudan's women's football team is set to play its first international soccer match during this year's Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) Women's Challenge Cup in Tanzania.

The country's female soccer team is placed in Group A alongside Tanzania, Burundi and Zanzibar in the second edition of the tournament set to begin from November 14-23, reports Xinhua news agency.

Head coach Moses Machar has named a 23-person provisional squad to prepare for the opening match against defending champions Tanzania on November 14.

The South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) said Wednesday it has stepped up preparations in a bid to make the Bright Star's debutant appearance at the international football arena a success. South Sudan became a full FIFA member in July 2012 after gaining independence from Sudan in 2011. aak/in