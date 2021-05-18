Southampton turn Theo Walcott's loan into permanent contract

London [UK], May 18 (ANI): Southampton on Tuesday confirmed that it has reached an agreement in principle with Theo Walcott for him to return to Saints on a permanent basis.



Walcott has been on loan at St Mary's from Everton this season, and he will now put pen to paper on a two-year contract after his current deal with the Merseyside club expires at the end of June.

"I'm not sure I can properly express how happy I am about this. Southampton is a club that means so much to me, and it has been incredibly special for me to have spent this season back at St Mary's," said Walcott in a statement.

"But to now have the opportunity to return for a further two years means such a great deal to me, both personally and professionally," he added.

Walcott made a return to Saints in October 2020, joining on a temporary basis for the current season, in which he has made 22 appearances and scored three goals, the most recent of which came in Saturday's 3-1 home win over Fulham.

"I would like to say a huge thank you to the club, my teammates and the fans for making me feel so welcome back here, and I can't wait to continue pulling on the shirt in the next couple of seasons. Hopefully in that time we can make a few more special memories too," said Walcott.

"I would also like to say thank you to everyone at Everton, who have been so good to me throughout my time with the club, and I wish them every success in the future," he added. (ANI)

