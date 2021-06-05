Southee's 6 wkts bundle England out for 275, NZ take 103-run lead

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Jun 5th, 2021, 22:01:05hrs
London, June 5 (IANS) New Zealand pacer Tim Southee captured his 12th five-wicket haul to help bowl out England for 275 in their first innings, and earn a 103-run lead, despite opener Rory Burns's century on the fourth day of the first Test here at Lord's on Saturday.

Southee finished with six for 43, his second five-wicket haul at Lord's. Burns batted for almost eight hours and faced 297 balls for his 132. Captain Joe Root and Ollie Robinson scored 42 each.

Brief scores:

New Zealand 378 all out; England 275 all out (R. Burns 132, J. Root 42, Ollie Robinson 42, Tim Southee 6/43, Kyle Jamieson 3/85)

