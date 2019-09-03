Spain coach Moreno ready to make way for Enrique

The former Barcelona manager stepped down as Spain's national team coach in June to be with his ailing daughter, who died a few days ago of a rare bone cancer osteosarcoma, reports Efe news.

"Right now we have a very recent situation we have to think about, and I do not think he thinks about that now," Moreno said during a press conference ahead of Spain upcoming Euro qualifier against Romania.

"But since I became the national team coach, there were three pressers that I would have preferred not to attend, the Malta one, my unveiling one and today's one," he added.

"I consider Luis a friend and friends are ahead of any project you have in life. If he decides that he feels like coming back to coaching and wants to count on us, I will be the first, and also delighted, to step aside and work with him," he continued.