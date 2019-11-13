Spain's Villa retires from international football

Tokyo, Nov 13 (IANS) Spain's top goalscorer David Villa on Wednesday announced that he would call it a day from professional football at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old is presently plying his trade for Japan's Vissel Kobe alongside former Spain and Barcelona team mate Andres Iniesta and German striker Lukas Podolski.

Villa has previously played for FC Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Valencia. He has also played in the World Cup three times and was Spain's top scorer in the 2010 World Cup which they won. He was also part of the team that won the European Championships in 2008 and played an important role in Spain's qualification for Euro 2012. However, injury forced him out of the tournament which Spain eventually won.

He netted 59 times for Spain, thus making him the all time highest goalscorer for his country.