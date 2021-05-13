Spain to allow fans in some stadia during La Liga

Spain's Minister for Culture and Sport, Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes on Wednesday confirmed that supporters would be able to attend games in stadia for the first time since the start of March 2020.

Madrid, May 13 (IANS) Fans could be allowed back into some of the stadia during La Liga's last two rounds this season.

But they will have to follow strict protocols, which include wearing masks and the banning of smoking and eating in grounds, reports Xinhua.

Grounds will be able to operate at 30 percent capacity, but only in regions where there have been less than 50 covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for 14 days.

The only region of Spain that currently fits that requirement is Valencia, which means that supporters will be able to attend Sunday's matches between Valencia and Eibar as well as between Villarreal and Sevilla.

Supporters would also be able to be in the ground for Elche's vital home game against Athletic Club Bilbao on the last day of the season.

Fans in Madrid and Barcelona, however, won't be able to watch Atletico Madrid or FC Barcelona, given that the regions of Madrid and Catalonia have incidences of 277 and 212, according to the Spanish Ministry of Health.

