Spectators allowed to attend NZ men's & women's T20I double header

Wellington, March 5 (IANS) Spectators will be allowed for the New Zealand men's and women's teams' final T20Is against Australia and England respectively at the Westpac Stadium on Sunday, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a statement on Friday.

Relaxation of Covid-19 alert level in Wellington has allowed NZC to allow fans to attend the two matches after the second women's T20I and the fourth men's T20I were played behind closed doors on Friday.