Speedster Yadav passes fitness test, aded for last 2 Tests vs Eng

Ahmedabad, Feb 22 (IANS) Fast bowler Umesh Yadav has passed a fitness test and has been include in the Indian team for the last two Tests against England, the Indian cricket board said in a statement on Monday.

"Team India fast bowler Umesh Yadav appeared for a fitness test on Sunday, 21st February at Motera. He has cleared his fitness test and has been added to the squad for the last two Tests of the ongoing India-England Test series," said the statement.