Spirited Kenkre FC face Madan Maharaj in I-League qualifiers

Bengaluru, Oct 17 (IANS) Mumbai's Kenkre FC will take on Madan Maharaj FC from Bhopal in their final round match in the I-League Qualifiers 2021 on here Monday, with a place in the next round on the line.

Madan Maharaj FC have entered the final round after topping Group A with five points from one win and two draws. Meanwhile, Kenkre FC finished second in Group B where they registered two wins, one loss, and one draw. They ended the pool stage with seven points while Delhi FC finished on top in Group B with 12 points from four wins.