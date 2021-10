Sportradar announces extension of official data partnership with ITF

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): Sportradar, the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and federations, on Wednesday announced a three-year extension to its agreement with the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to serve as the ITF's Official Data Partner.



The agreement extends the strong partnership between Sportradar and ITF, which, since 2012, has encompassed the World Tennis Tour as well as a number of other major ITF competitions, such as the Billie Jean King Cup.

In addition to the official data partnership, the extension enables the Federation to deliver a number of important ongoing integrity-led major projects, including the development of innovative technology infrastructure to further enhance integrity protection at World Tennis Tour events. Together with the projects and activities mentioned, the ITF, in partnership with Sportradar, will continue to invest significantly into accreditation, control systems and personnel to safeguard the integrity of tour events, leading the tennis world in efforts to ensure a secure player and fan experience.

As the global governing body of tennis, the ITF subscribes to the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) tennis-wide anti-corruption programme and services. As part of its ongoing commitment to protect the integrity of sport, the ITF will continue to leverage Sportradar's integrity services by including its Universal Fraud Detection System, an advanced and proven bet monitoring service to analyse global betting patterns, and its unrivalled 'Intelligence and Investigations' (I&I) capabilities.

Furthermore, Sportradar will create a suite of enhanced digital assets connecting tennis fans with new websites, apps and fan-centric products to provide a more dynamic user experience that will be powered by Sportradar's fast, accurate and reliable data.

Sportradar CEO Carsten Koerl said: "Sportradar is the world leader in helping leagues and federations across the globe maximize the value of their data whilst ensuring the integrity of sport. We've partnered with the ITF for almost a decade, and the extension of our agreement is a sign of their continued trust, which is built on a shared commitment to innovation and to driving increased fan engagement. We are passionate about tennis and I'm very proud of the benefits this partnership will bring to an incredible sport."

ITF President Dave Haggerty commented: "We look forward to our continued partnership with Sportradar as we deliver technology that will help to ensure the protection of integrity and data as well as a digital platform that will enhance the fan experience around ITF World Tennis Tour and major events, including the Billie Jean King Cup." (ANI)