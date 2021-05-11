Sportradar to widen its 'data and content offering' in cricket with InteractSport acquisition

This acquisition by the global provider of sports data intelligence and sport entertainment solutions is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals.Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world with a global fanbase of more than two billion. By combining Sportradar's leading commercialisation and distribution framework with InteractSport's products, content creation capabilities and subject matter expertise, Sportradar is creating the opportunity to unlock significant growth within regional and global markets for its customers."This acquisition provides Sportradar with the opportunity to widen its data and content offering. With cricket being one of the most popular sports in the world, we see this as a growth opportunity for the company, especially given the significance of the sport in the Asian region," said Carsten Koerl, Sportradar Group CEO in an official statement."I have tremendous admiration for what Sam Taylor and his team have accomplished to date. I look forward to working with him and InteractSport in continuing to drive value for our sports partners and deliver great products and services to our customers around the world," he added.InteractSport's product suite includes a comprehensive suite of digital sports management platforms featuring competition management capabilities, electronic scoring, registration management and fan-friendly web and mobile applications.It also includes an automated live streaming and in-game production and management solution for cricket, known as 'FrogBox'. The product suite also has a world-class data collection tool for cricket with the ambition and the ability to revolutionise how the story of cricket is communicated to fans."InteractSport has always been driven by innovation and delivering cutting edge solutions that benefit sports organizations and their fans. Aligning with Sportradar is a natural step in achieving our company vision -- it enables us to scale our operation to develop exciting new products, reach new markets and deliver even greater benefit to our current and future customers," said Sam Taylor, CEO of InteractSport."We are excited by the opportunity to combine InteractSport's digital and data capture solutions with Sportradar's market-leading capabilities in commercialisation and distribution, and the value this can bring to our platform partners, their digital and high performance teams, and the billions of fans the sports we work with have around the world. Our team is thrilled to be joining the Sportradar family and we can't wait to get cracking," he added.The agreement with the Melbourne-based company will be the third acquisition for Sportradar to date in 2021, most recently with the announcement to acquire US-based Synergy Sports. Sportradar continues to expand its Asian presence, recently partnering with the Asian Football Confederation and the K League to expand its regional footprint. (ANI)