Sports minister Rijiju tests positive for Covid-19

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Union minister for sports and youth affairs, Kiren Rijiju tested positive for Covid-19, it was confirmed on his twitter handle on Saturday.
Rijiju asked those who had come in contact with him recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine.
"After getting repeated test for Covid-19, today my report has come out positive. I'm taking the advice of the Doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, exercise self-quarantine and get themselves tested. I'm physically fit and fine," the minister wrote on his twitter handle.
The minister was in Uttarakhand on Friday to inaugurate a water sports and adventure institute in Tehri.
Rijiju was appointed sports and youth affairs minister in May 2019 following the general elections. He replaced Rajyavardhan Rathore, who held the portfolio in the previous NDA government (2014-2019).
--IANS
kh/