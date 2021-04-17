Sports minister Rijiju tests positive for Covid-19

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Union minister for sports and youth affairs, Kiren Rijiju tested positive for Covid-19, it was confirmed on his twitter handle on Saturday.

Rijiju asked those who had come in contact with him recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine.

"After getting repeated test for Covid-19, today my report has come out positive. I'm taking the advice of the Doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, exercise self-quarantine and get themselves tested. I'm physically fit and fine," the minister wrote on his twitter handle.