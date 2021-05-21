Sports ministry approves aid for Covid-stricken kabaddi player

"Many former international players face financial problems. But it is good to get support from sports ministry," said Tejaswini.

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) on Friday approved financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for Tejaswini Bai, Asian Games champion in kabaddi, and an Arjuna Awardee.

Tejaswini was member of Indian women's kabaddi team that won gold medals in the 2010 Asian Games and 2014 Asian Games.

In 2011, she was a recipient of the prestigious Arjuna Award.

Sports Authority of India (SAI), in coordination with sports ministry and Indian Olympic Association (IOA), had recently taken an initiative to support former international athletes and coaches amid ongoing Covid-19 crises.

The money will be provided from Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Welfare Fund, SAI said in a statement.

Tejaswini and her husband had contracted coronavirus on May 1. While she is recovering at home, her husband Naveen, 30, succumbed to the virus on May 11.

"The financial support from the government will be a big help as I have to take care of my five-month-old child," she added.

