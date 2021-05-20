Sports ministry invites applications for National Sports Awards

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has invited nominations and applications from eligible athletes, coaches and universities for the annual National Sports Awards for 2021.

The nominations for the awards will be accepted online.

Due to the pandemic last year, the sports ministry had allowed individual candidates to self-nominate and this year too the ministry will follow the same procedure due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India.