  4. Sports ministry released Rs 6,801.30 cr under various schemes in last 5 years: Thakur

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Dec 21st, 2021, 22:21:05hrs
New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said his ministry has released a sum of Rs 6,801.30 crore under various sports development schemes in the last five years.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Thakur said that Rs 7,072.28 was allocated to the ministry.

"During the last five years, a sum of Rs 7,072.28 crore was allocated and a sum of Rs 6,801.30 crore was released under the various sports development schemes of this Ministry," the Sports Minister said in a release.

"Sports is a state subject and thus the responsibility to make sports accessible to the masses at the village level rests primarily with the State/Union Territory Governments with the Centre supplementing their efforts. However, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports runs the following schemes for the development of sports in the country, including at the village level: (i) Khelo India Scheme; (ii) Assistance to National Sports Federations; (iii) Special Awards to Winners in International Sports Events and their Coaches; (iv) National Sports Awards; (v) Pension to Meritorious Sportspersons; (vi) Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Sports Welfare Fund; (vii) National Sports Development Fund; and (viii) Running Sports Training Centres through Sports Authority of India. (SAI)," he added.

The Minister also said that funds are allocated scheme-wise, not State/UT-wise.

--IANS

avn/bsk

