Sports ministry released Rs 6,801.30 cr under various schemes in last 5 years: Thakur

New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said his ministry has released a sum of Rs 6,801.30 crore under various sports development schemes in the last five years.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Thakur said that Rs 7,072.28 was allocated to the ministry.

"During the last five years, a sum of Rs 7,072.28 crore was allocated and a sum of Rs 6,801.30 crore was released under the various sports development schemes of this Ministry," the Sports Minister said in a release.