Sports official Sacheti passes away

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) The Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) executive director Raj Kumar Sacheti has passed away due to Covid-19.

"With a deep sense of sorrow and grief, we inform you that Mr. RK Sacheti, ED (BFI) left for heavenly abode today morning, creating a huge void in the sports world. He has been a Member IOC Olympic Task Force & an able administrator with an unparalleled contribution to (Indian) Sports. #RIP," the BFI tweeted.