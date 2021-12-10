Spurs' Premier League match against Brighton postponed after COVID outbreak

London [UK], December 12 (ANI): Brighton & Hove Albion's home fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, due to be played on Sunday, has been postponed following a Premier League Board meeting.



Tottenham Hotspur asked for the match to be rearranged following a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases among players and relevant staff.

This led to first-team facilities at the club's training centre being closed after consultation with the Premier League and UK Health Security Agency.

The Premier League Board has taken the decision to postpone the game following guidance from medical advisers, with the health of players and staff the priority.

"The postponed fixture will be rescheduled in due course and the Premier League wishes a quick recovery to those with COVID-19," PL in a statement said.

On Thursday, Spurs' UEFA Europa Conference League Group G home fixture against Stade Rennais also didn't take place after the outbreak of COVID-19 in the London-based club. (ANI)

