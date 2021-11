Squads confirmed for ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021

Dubai, Nov 16 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the squads for the Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 being played in Harare from November 21 to December 5.

The nine-team tournament decides three qualifiers for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 to be held in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3, joining five teams who have already qualified through the ICC Women's Championship -- Australia, England, India, South Africa and hosts New Zealand, the ICC said in a statement.