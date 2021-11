Squads for Senior Women's Challenger Trophy announced

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) The All-India Women's Selection Committee has picked India A, India B, India C and India D squads that will take part in the Senior Women's Cricket Challenger Trophy One-Day Match 2021-22.

The quadrangular tournament will be played at Dr Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju ACA Cricket Complex-DVR Ground, Vijayawada from December 4 to December 9, the BCCI said in a statement on Saturday.