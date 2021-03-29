Sr Women's One Day cricket: Jharkhand, Railways in semis

In the quarter-final matches, Jharkhand defeated Karnataka by 20 runs at the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium Ground No.1 while the Railways beat Odisha by 68 runs at SCA Stadium Ground No. 2.

Rajkot, March 29 (IANS) Jharkhand and the Railways entered the semi-finals of the Senior Women One Day cricket tournament here on Monday.

Jharkhand won the toss and scored 254 runs for loss of six wickets in 50 overs. Indrani Roy scored 86 runs off 91 balls with 11 fours, Rashmi Gudia scored 76 (97 balls, 11x4s), and Niharika made 37. For Karnataka, Akanksha Kohli took two wickets.

Chasing 255 runs to win, Karnataka were all out for 234 runs in 46 overs. S. Shubha scored 68 (82 balls, 9x4s), Divya Gnananda made 48 (54 balls), and Veda Krishnamurthy chipped in with 41. For Jharkhand, Ashwani Kumari took four wickets in seven overs and Niharika bagged three for 40.

In the other quarter-final match, Railways won the toss and scored 274 runs for seven wickets in 50 overs. M. D. Thirushkamini was the top scorer with 70 (96 balls, 10x4s) while Mithali Raj made 68 (87 balls, 4x4s, 1x6) and Sneh Rana scored 57 (45 balls, 9x4s). Odisha's Rameshwari Naik took two wickets.

Chasing 275 runs to win, Odisha scored 206 runs for nine wickets in 50 overs. Madhusmita Behera scored 40 (46 balls), Sushree Dibyadarshini made 39 and Anjali Singh 38. D. Hemalatha captured four wickets for 62 runs and Arundhathi Reddy took three for 28.

On Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh will clash with Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh will face Bengal in the other quarter-final matches.

