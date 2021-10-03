SRH's Umran Malik bowls fastest ball by an Indian pacer in IPL 2021

Malik came into SRH playing XI in place of pacer Sandeep Sharma and he impressed everyone with his raw pace in the 4th over of the innings against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dubai.

Dubai, Oct 3 (IANS) On his IPL debut, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fast bowler Umran Malik clocked 150.06kph kmph, which is the fastest delivery bowled by an Indian in the ongoing IPL 2021, here on Sunday.

Mohammed Siraj was previous fastest Indian bowler in IPL with a delivery clocking 145.97.

The 21-year-old bowler was roped in as a short-term Covid-19 replacement for T Natarajan, who had tested positive ahead of Hyderabad's encounter against Delhi Capitals on September 22.

Malik, who was a part of the Hyderabad contingent as a net bowler, has played one T20 and List A match for Jammu Kashmir and has picked a total of four wickets.

Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson described the right-arm paceman as an "exciting talent" at the toss.

"It's an unfortunate position to be in but there's quite a bit to gain with growth of players, in difficult conditions, especially against a side like Kolkata. Umran Malik comes in for Sandeep Sharma just to improve the balance of the side. He's an exciting fast bowling talent," he said.

SRH, who are currently languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table with just two wins in 11 matches, have already been knocked out of the playoffs race.

