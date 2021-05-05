Sri Lanka all set for three-match ODI series in Bangladesh

The team, which will arrive in Dhaka on May 16, will complete three days of hard quarantine, followed by its first training session to be held at the National Cricket Academy ground in Mirpur on May 19.

Colombo, May 5 (IANS) Fresh from their 1-0 victory over Bangladesh in the two-match Test series, the Sri Lankan cricket team will play three One-day International (ODI) matches during their tour of Bangladesh starting May 16.

The visitors will then play an 'intra-squad' practice game at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP) ground in Savar on May 21, before playing their inaugural ODI -- a day/night contest-- at the Sher-e-Bangladesh National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS), Mirpur on May 23.

The other two ODIs, on May 25 and 28, will also be played at SBNCS.

Sri Lanka will become only the second foreign team since the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged the world to arrive in Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had hosted the West Indies team in January-February this year for a two-Test and three-match ODI series in Dhaka and Chattogram.

--IANS

akm/