Sri Lanka announce squad for Test series against Kiwis

The series will also mark the commencement of the World Test Championship for both the countries. Dimuth Karunaratne will lead the islanders when the series gets underway at Galle.

Meanwhile, Oshada Fernando and Kusal Mendis, who propelled Lanka to their historic Test series win against South Africa and become the first Asian team to win a Test series in the African nation, have also been roped into the squad.

Dinesh Chandimal has been recalled for the series, apart from spinners Akila Dananjaya and Dilruwan Perera.

"The Minister of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports Honorable Harin Fernando approved the following 22 member Sri Lanka squad to play the Test Series vs New Zealand. The final 15 will be selected out of the given squad," an SLC release stated. In the 15 Tests played in Sri Lanka dating back to 1984, New Zealand have won four, lost six and drawn five. New Zealand are currently ranked second in Tests, and Sri Lanka sixth. Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilruwan Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Asitha Fernando