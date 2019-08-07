Sri Lanka announces 22-men squad for New Zealand series

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 7 (ANI) : Sri Lanka Sports Minister Harin Fernando on Wednesday announced 22-member squad for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand.

Dimuth Karunaratne will lead Sri Lanka, that will host two-match Test series starting from August 14. The 22-member squad will later cut short to 15 men.

Fernando, who also holds the Telecommunication and Foreign Employment Ministry, on Tuesday announced three members that will function as national selectors for Sri Lanka Cricket for a year. The three members for the role of national selectors are: Ashantha de Mel - Chairman, Vinothen John and, Chaminda Mendis.



Sri Lanka have already white-washed Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series.

Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilruwan Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Asitha Fernando. (ANI)