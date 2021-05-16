Sri Lanka arrive in Bangladesh for three-match ODI series

Dhaka, May 16 (IANS) The Sri Lanka cricket team has arrived in Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) tweeted on Sunday. The team will now complete three days of quarantine before it plays a practice match on May 21.

Sri Lanka have named Kusal Perera as captain for the series. They have named a young squad for the series, which starts on May 23. Only three players in the team are aged more than 30, while 33-year-old Isuru Udana is the only one over 31.