Sri Lanka Cricket postpones series against Ireland

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Dec 18 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday announced that the upcoming series against Ireland has been postponed.

Both sides were originally slated to play the series in the month of February next year.

Under the original schedule, Ireland was scheduled to play one Test against Sri Lanka from February 8-12, 2020 during the proposed tour.



The tour was not part of SLC's original broadcast agreement and the series was inked during 2013, at a time when Ireland was not a full member country.

"Sri Lanka Cricket in consultation with Ireland Cricket decided to reschedule the tour to a later date to ensure that the proposed one-off test match will come under the next broadcast agreement, which SLC is planning to sign with a prospective partner during the year 2020," SLC said in an official statement.

The new dates will be announced Sri Lanka's board later.

Sri Lanka is currently playing two-match Test series against Pakistan in Pakstan. The first match of the series ended in a draw and the final match will be played from tomorrow at Karachi.

The series is a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). (ANI)

