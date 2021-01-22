Sri Lanka opt to bat in second Test against England

Galle, Jan 22 (IANS) Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal won the toss and elected to bat in the second and final Test against England beginning Friday at the Galle International Stadium.

For the hosts, right-handed batsman Ramesh Mendis is making his debut and he becomes the 154th Sri Lankan player to represent his country in Test cricket. Suranga Lakmal and Oshada Fernando have also been included in the playing XI.