Sri Lanka score 144/6 on day 2 against New Zealand before rain plays spoilsport

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 23 (ANI): Sri Lanka scored 144 runs for the loss of six wickets on day two of the second Test against New Zealand before rain interrupted the match at the P Sara Oval Stadium here on Friday.

Sri Lanka resumed their innings from 85/2 with Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews at the crease.Karunaratne, who was just two runs away from a half-century, reached the 50-run mark as he faced the 103rd delivery.However, Trent Boult did not take much time to provide his side with their first breakthrough of the day as he dismissed Mathews (2). In the same over, Boult removed the next batsman Kusal Perera, who failed to open his accountDhananjaya de Silva then came out to bat and played steadily along with Karunaratne. They set up a 37-run partnership before Tim Southee sent Karunaratne (65) as well as Niroshan Dickwella (0) back to the pavilion in the 58th over.Dilruwan Perera was the next batsman and stitched a 14-run partnership with De Silva before the rain started. Due to persistent rain, the play had to be called off.De Silva (32*) and Dilruwan Perera (5*) will continue Sri Lanka's first inning tomorrow from 144/6. (ANI)