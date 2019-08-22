Sri Lanka score 85/2 at stumps on day one against New Zealand

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 22 (ANI): Sri Lanka scored 85/2 at the stumps of the first day of the second Test match against New Zealand at P Sara Stadium on here on Thursday.



Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the and chose to bat first. Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne started the innings for the team and built a brief partnership of 29 runs. Thirimanne scored only two runs when he fell prey to William Somerville in the 15th over.

Kusal Mendis joined Karunaratne in the middle and both kept the scoreboard moving. The duo added 50 runs before the former was sent to pavilion by pacer Colin de Grandhomme.

After the fall of the second wicket, Angelo Mathews came in to bat at number four. At the end of play on day one, Karunaratne is batting at a score of 49 while Mathews is yet to score a run.

Umpires called the stumps early due to bad light and only 36.3 overs were bowled on the first day of the match. Earlier, the toss was delayed because of the wet outfield. (ANI)

