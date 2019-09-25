Sri Lanka to tour India next year for T20I series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced their schedule for the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka will tour India for a three-match T20I series, which will start on January 5 next year in Guwahati.

The second T20I will be played on January 7 in Indore followed by the last match on January 10 in Pune.



Earlier, Zimbabwe were scheduled to tour India but due to team's suspension by International Cricket Council (ICC), the BCCI invited Sri Lanka for the series. (ANI)

