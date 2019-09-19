Sri Lanka to tour Pakistan as planned

Hours after naming second string squads for their proposed tour, Sri Lanka Cricket had said in a statement that they need to "reassess" their plan after receiving a warning from the Prime Minister's Office about a possible terror threat to the team.

Following assurances from the Pakistan governement, SLC have said they are happy for the tour to proceed, the ICC statement on their website said.

The Islanders are scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in Pakistan with the first 50-over game on Sep 27.

However, due to security issues, top Lanka players namely T20 skipper Lasith Malinga, former captains Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal, Suranga Lakmal, Dimuth Karunaratne, Thisara Perera, Akila Dhananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera and Niroshan Dickwella had decided not to visit Pakistan.