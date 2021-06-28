SRL to provide free lab diagnostics, test services to athletes participating in 2020 and 2024 Olympics

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) on Monday accepted SRL Diagnostics' offer to join hands as 'Lab Diagnostics Partner' to provide services to Indian athletes and officials attending the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and 2024 Paris Games.



"We are pleased to accept your offer to join with IOA and as discussed and confirmed you may provide services to the Indian athletes and officials attending the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and 2024 Paris Olympic Games," said IOA Secretary-General Rajeev Mehta in a letter.

According to the letter, all types of lab diagnostics and test services will be provided by SRL to the athletes participating in the 2020 and 2024 Olympics free of cost once their qualification for the Olympic Games is confirmed.

Also, all types of lab diagnostics and test services as per the charges fixed by the government, on confirmation by the Indian Olympic Association will be given by SRL to officials participating in the 2020 and 2024 Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics were slated to be held last year but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be held from July 23-August 8 this year. Over 110 athletes from India have so far qualified for the Games and the final number should be between 120 to 130. (ANI)

