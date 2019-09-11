St Kitts, Nevis Patriots record highest CPL run-chase

Basseterre (St Kitts and Nevis), Sept 11 (ANI): St Kitts and Nevis Patriots chased down 242 runs against Jamaica Tallawahs on Tuesday (local time) to record the highest run-chase in the history of the tournament.

Chasing 242, St Kitts got off to a brilliant start as openers Evin Lewis and Devon Thomas put up 85 runs inside the first six overs to keep the asking run-rate in check. Jamaica's all-rounder Andre Russell then dismissed Lewis (53) to bring the side back into the team.

Laurie Evans next came out to bat, and he stitched together a partnership of 76 runs along with Thomas, but their stint at the crease was cut short by Oshane Thomas as he sent Evans (41) back to the pavilion, to reduce St Kitts to 161/2 in the 12th over.Jamaica, then came back strongly in the match as they scalped three back-to-back wickets to reduce St Kitts to 177/5. Fabian Allen and Shamarh Brooks then got together in the middle and they built a 50-run stand to take the team closer to victory. Brooks (27) was dismissed in the penultimate over with the team still requiring 15 runs for the win.In the end, Allen ensured St Kitts and Nevis' victory by four wickets and with seven balls to spare.Earlier, Chris Gayle's highest CPL score of 116 enabled Jamaica to post 241 runs in the allotted fifty overs, which happens to be the highest score in the history of the tournament.After being sent into bat, Jamaica lost its first wicket with 37 runs on the board. Glenn Phillips (8) was sent back to the pavilion by Alzarri Joseph.Chadwick Bolton, then joined Gayle in the middle and both these batsmen hammered St Kitts bowlers all around the park. The duo built a 162-run partnership which saw Gayle bringing up his century and Bolton bringing his half-century.Walton (73) was finally dismissed by Joseph to reduce the team to 199/2 in the 18th over. Gayle (116) also departed in the final over, but in the end, the side managed to post a score over the 240-run mark.Brief Scores: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 242/6 (Devon Thomas 71, Evin Lewis 53, Oshane Thomas 4-53) defeat Jamaica Tallawahs 241/4 (Chris Gayle 116, Chadwick Bolton 73, Fabian Allen 2-30) by four wickets. (ANI)