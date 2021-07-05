Stafanie hattrick in big West Indies win over Pakistan

Stafanie took a hattrick in the final over to end with 4/17 as Pakistan were bundled out for 102 in 19.4 overs. She then top-scored with 43 not out on Sunday as the home team strolled to 106/4 off 19.1 overs to make it three wins in a row.

North Sound (Antigua), July 5 (IANS) West Indies women's team skipper Stafanie Taylor gave a commanding performance as she led her team to a six-wicket win over Pakistan women in the third T20 International to make a clean sweep of the series at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground here.

Stafanie became the second West Indian woman to take a hattrick at the international level when she removed tailenders Fatima Sana (1), Diana Baig (5) and Anam Amin (0).

The previous hattrick for West Indies was by Anisa Mohammed against South Africa in 2018. Anisa also bowled well to end with figures of 3/24 off her four overs.

When the West Indies batted, Stafanie added 41 for the fourth wicket with Chadean Nation (20) and then had an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 48 with left-hander Kycia Knight, who ended on 24 not out.

Brief scores: Pakistan 102 in 19.4 overs (Aliya Riaz 29; S Taylor 4/17, A Mohammed 3/24) lost to West Indies 106/4 in 19.1 overs (S Taylor 43 not out, K Knight 24 not out) by six wickets.

--IANS

