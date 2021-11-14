Stafanie Taylor becomes third women cricketer to score 5000 ODI runs

Karachi, Nov 14 (IANS) West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor became the third player to score 5000 Women's ODI runs, after England's Charlotte Edwards and India's Mithali Raj, during her team's third ODI against Pakistan, here on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Taylor went past the 5000-run mark when she took a single off Sadia Iqbal to score her 42nd run of the innings. During the process, she also became the fastest woman cricketer to achieve the feat. The West Indies captain reached the landmark in the 129th innings of her career.