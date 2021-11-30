Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews move up in latest ICC ODI rankings

The pair stood up for their side in Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier action, with Taylor moving into the top-10 in batting (676) and holding on to her No.4 all-rounder ranking (319), as her teammate moved to equal eighth.

Dubai, Nov 30 (IANS) West Indies women cricketers Stafanie Taylor and Hayley Matthews on Tuesday rose in the ICC Women's ODI batting and all-rounder rankings respectively.

Matthews moved to her highest career rating (272) joining England player Katherine Brunt and Australia's Jess Jonassen in a three-way tie in the all-rounders ranking. Taylor is only bettered by South Africa's Marizanne Kapp (384), England's Natalie Sciver (372) and Australia's Ellyse Perry (365) in the all-rounders ranking.

Captain Taylor was at her consistent best in the West Indies' ODI against Ireland at the Qualifier, taking the prized wicket of Eimear Richardson in a spell of 2/15. Chasing 160, Taylor cruised in an unbeaten 41 from 54 balls in a six-wicket win. In the successful chase, Taylor leapfrogged England's Heather Knight, Australia's Rachael Haynes and South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt to move to ninth in the ODI batting rankings.

Matthews was miserly in her bowling performance in the same match, removing Ireland captain Laura Delany and Orla Prendergast in the same over, finishing with 2/20 from her 10-over allotment.

Players from Zimbabwe and Pakistan also made big moves off the back of Qualifier action.

Bowlers stood out for the tournament hosts Zimbabwe, with Sharne Mayers (+24), Francisca Chipare (+14) and Loreen Tshuma (+18) all making significant movement in the rankings despite a defeat to Javeria Khan's Pakistan side. For Pakistan, Sadia Iqbal (+14) and Fatima Sana (+16) also impressed, with Anam Amin (+8) climbing to 32 on the bowling rankings.

