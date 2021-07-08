Stafanie's century powers Windies women to win

After scalping three wickets with her off-breaks, Stafanie hammered an unbeaten at 105 off 116 deliveries on Wednesday night to chase down the target of 206 with 13 balls remaining. Her sixth ODI century, which got her the 'Player of the Match' award was laced with eleven fours and two sixes.

Antigua, July 8 (IANS) Captain Stafanie Taylor's all-round show led West Indies women to a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the first ODI at the Coolidge Cricket Ground here.

Stafanie stitched an important stand of 42 with Brittany Cooper to see the host home. Joining forces at 167/5 after 42 overs, Brittany played her part with mesmerising shots on the off-side in her knock of 17 off 21 balls.

After being put in to bat, Pakistan managed 205/9 in 50 overs. Barring a 70-run opening partnership between Muneeba Ali and Ayesha Zafar, the visitors failed.

West Indies struck at regular intervals. Apart from Taylor, Anisa Mohammed took the crucial wickets of captain Javeria Khan and Omaima Sohail to halt the run-flow of visitors. It was all-rounder Nida Dar who top-scored for Pakistan with 55 runs, lending the final score some respectability.

Brief Scores: West Indies 209/5 in 47.5 overs (Stafanie Taylor 105 not out, Chedean Nation 23; Sadia Iqbal 2-47) beat Pakistan 205/9 in 50 overs (Nida Dar 55, Ayesha Zafar 46, Muneeba Ali 36; Stafanie Taylor 3-29, Anisa Mohammed 2-31) by five wickets.

--IANS

nr/kh